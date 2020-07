MOSCOW, July 9./TASS/. The first face-to-face meeting of the UN Security Council after the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled for the beginning of next week, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"We are planning the first face-to-face session of the Council within the next few days, most likely at the start of next week," Nebenzya said.