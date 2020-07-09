Russia ready for talks with Czech Republic at deputy foreign ministers' level — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia stands ready for talks with the Czech Republic at the level of deputy foreign ministers, but their timeframe cannot be set due to the pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We confirm our readiness for dialogue with the Czech Republic at the level of corresponding deputy foreign ministers, but the epidemic situation prevents us from holding this meeting in the foreseeable future," she said.

"For that reason, we call on our Czech counterparts to start consultations between our countries’ representatives as soon as possible," Zakharova said.