MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair the Supervisory Board meeting of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives on July 9, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, the President plans to hold this event," Peskov said.

The Supervisory Board of the Agency is chaired by the Russian President. The Supervisory Board acts on a permanent basis and the Chairman convenes its meetings as the need arises, at least once per quarter.