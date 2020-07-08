Envoy points to lack of conditions for pulling Russian forces out of Transnistria

"Responsible politicians in Chisinau understand that calls for the withdrawal of the OGRF are premature. About 1,500 Russian troops, who facilitate peacekeeping activities and guard warehouses containing outdated ammunition in Transnistria, cannot be pulled out with a wave of a magic wand," Vasnetsov pointed out.

CHISINAU, July 8. /TASS/. Conditions haven't been created yet for the withdrawal of the Operational Group of Russian Forces (OGRF) from Transnistria, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov said in an interview with TASS.

He noted that the Russian forces had helped put an end to fratricidal war and had been maintaining peace in the region for 28 years together with Moldovan and Transnistrian peacekeepers, providing the parties with the opportunity to hold talks on resolving the conflict peacefully. "It is naive to blame them for the fact that politicians are unable to make agreements. Moreover, I get the impression from working in Moldova that it is those who have for years been calling for the elimination of the Moldovan state who are interested in escalating tensions between people living on the banks of the Dniester River. This particularly goes for some political circles overseas," the Russian ambassador added.

Vasnetsov stressed that attempts to drive Russia out of Moldova, which ran counter to the position of the majority of the country’s people, would lead nowhere. "It is not just about security issues. There are close family relations and other kinds of ties between our nations, over 200,000 Russian citizens live in Moldova and we certainly have no right to leave them to their own devices," the envoy emphasized.

He said that moves to expel diplomats and ban Russian media outlets as well as other steps against Russia, made after oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc had taken control of the country’s government, were just childish games. "How can a responsible politician, only to achieve short-term goals and satisfy his foreign sponsors, disregard the interests of his people and domestic producers whose output is Russian market oriented? How can he disregard the interests of over 500,000 Moldovan labor migrants, most of whom work in Russia and transfer significant amounts of money to their home country, facilitating efforts to keep its economy afloat?" the Russian ambassador said.

According to him, most Moldovan residents don’t want to forget that their fathers and grandfathers defeated Nazism and they don’t welcome censorship against Russian media outlets imposed by the oligarch ruler. Neither do they want their country to become a NATO member and unite with Romania.

"Some Moldovan politicians criticize efforts to maintain good relations with Russia and inter-ethnic harmony, protect the rights of Russian-speaking people and the Russian language, as well as other steps that the country’s authorities take, though they are first and foremost important for Moldova. It also concerns calls for joining NATO and uniting with Romania, which is what most of the country’s people oppose," Vasnetsov concluded.