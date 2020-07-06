Next meeting of Open Skies Consultative Commission set for July 13

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Open Skies Consultative Commission will be held on July 13, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Monday.

Other countries may leave Open Skies Treaty after US, says senior Russian diplomat

"Next week, on Monday, the Open Skies Consultative Commission will hold a meeting," he said. "This body meets periodically on the basis of Vienna delegations and permanent missions."

"A review conference will be held in October," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the signatory states to the Treaty on Open Skies held a special videoconference to discuss the impacts of the United States’ withdrawal and the treaty’s future.