Russia ready to provide COVID-19 aid to Republic of the Congo — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s readiness to provide COVID-19 aid to the Republic of the Congo during his phone call with the Republic’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso Monday.

"Vladimir Putin noted Russia’s readiness to provide aid to the Republic of the Congo to counter the coronavirus infection spread," the Kremlin announced. "Considering the Congo’s presidency in the African Union’s High Level Committee on Libya, the sides exchanged opinions on the situation in the country. The sides underscored the necessity of peaceful resolution of the conflict through political dialogue involving all Libyan sides."

The president of the Republic of the Congo congratulated Vladimir Putin on the outcome of the nationwide vote on the amendments to the Russian Constitution.

"The sides discussed the pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in the context of implementation of agreements, achieved during the highest-level talks in Moscow in May 2019," Kremlin said, adding that the two leaders agreed to continue their contacts.