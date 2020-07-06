Kremlin: No reason to say Russians have no trust in judicial system

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. There are no reasons to say that Russians have no confidence in the judicial system, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"I wouldn’t say there is no trust to the judicial system in society. I see no reasons for that," he said.

"Russia’s judicial system is in the process of improvement, of development," he stressed. "Nothing should stand still. Everything must move headway. Our society, our state and all its institutions are in a state of permanent development and improvement."