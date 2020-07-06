Russia to be guided by security concerns when choosing city for its embassy in Libya

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia will be guided by considerations of security rather than politics when choosing between Tripoli and Benghazi as a venue for its embassy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday.

"Our embassy in Libya has been working in Tunisia. That is why it will be wrong to say that it resumes its work. It continues its work," he told journalists when asked if Russia’s embassy would be headquartered in Tripoli or Benghazi when it resumed its work. "Naturally, we will be guided [when returning the embassy to Libya] by considerations of security. We have always focused on that."

"Before speaking about politics, let us speak about security of our diplomats," he added.

The Russian embassy in Tripoli was attacked on October 2, 2013. The attackers broke into its territory to be later squeezed out of it by the Libyan army. The embassy personnel were not hurt. After the Libyan authorities admitted back then they were unable to guarantee security of diplomats Russia decided to evacuate the embassy staff.

On July 3, 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with visiting Speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives, seated in the east of the country, Aguila Saleh Issa that Russia had decided to resume the work of its embassy in Libya.