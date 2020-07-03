Putin, Lukashenko discussed bilateral relations, international issues in Rzhev

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia And Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko discussed bilateral issues, integration and international affairs during their June 30 meeting in Rzhev, where a memorial to the Soviet Soldier was opened that day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

"The Presidents had an chance to exchange their opinions, a short communication di indeed take place: the presidents discussed bilateral relations, issues of integration and generally exchanged their opinions on the international issues," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Putin sent a telegram to Lukashenko, congratulating him, with the Independence Day.

"I am certain we will be able to together ensure further improvement of Russian-Belarusian ties in all fields, as well as a constructive cooperation within the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union, the OSCE and the CIS. This, undoubtedly, is within the basic interest of the brotherly nations of our countries," Putin underscored.

He noted that the relations between Russia and Belarus "develop in the spirit of friendship and alliance," that a productive bilateral cooperation has been established, as well as a coordination of efforts on defense and foreign policy. Large-scaled joint projects on trade, humanitarian, scientific and other fields are also underway, the President said.