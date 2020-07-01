Over 74% of voters support constitutional amendments in Russia's Sakhalin region

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. With all ballots counted in Russia's Sakhalin region, as many as 74.84% of voters supported constitutional amendments, according to data from the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The Sakhalin region is the second Russian region to complete the vote count. According to the CEC, with 100% of the vote counted, a total of 80.3% of voters said yes to the amendments in the Chukotka autonomous region.

According to the law, the amendments will enter into force if over half of those taking part in the vote support them. There is no minimum voter turnout.