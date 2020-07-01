Putin calls for coordinating efforts to help Syria amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Amid the coronavirus pandemic the task of coordinating humanitarian efforts in Syria has become even more acute, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an online summit on Syria with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts on Wednesday.

"Amid the coronavirus infection spread the coordination of our efforts on the humanitarian track is becoming more acute," Putin said.

According to him, Russia, Turkey and Iran could do a lot in the field of post-conflict settlement in Syria - the restoration of economy, social sector and returning refugees. "The conflict in Syria, the confrontation with terrorists has been ongoing for many years and certainly, this affects the country’s economic situation," the Russian leader noted.