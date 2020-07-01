Russia, Iran and Turkey ready to keep working on establishing peace in Syria - Putin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. In their joint statement the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey set the tasks of fully eliminating terrorists in Syria and promoting political process, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an online summit of the Astana guarantor states on Wednesday.

Putin noted that the joint statement outlined the agreed approaches of the three countries on further steps in the Syrian direction. "In particular, the task is set on cooperation with the goal of fully eliminating terror groups, advancing political process carried out by the Syrians themselves with the UN coordinating role," Putin said.

According to Putin, Russia supports this document "that demonstrates the determination of Russia, Iran and Turkey as guarantor states of the Astana process to conduct joint work for the sake of establishing a really lasting peace and stability in Syria.".