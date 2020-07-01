Putin praises efforts by Russia, Iran and Turkey on resolving Syria crisis

"I agree with [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani’s estimates on the effectiveness and demand in joint work in the Syrian direction. We have managed to do a lot together," Putin told a video conference on the Syrian settlement with the Iranian and Turkish presidents.

Putin established contact with his colleagues from the Kremlin situation center. The Russian leader said he was glad to see his colleagues and "have the opportunity to discuss one of the most vulnerable issues of today’s agenda." He recalled that the presidents of the guarantor states on the Astana process on Syria gathered in Ankara in September 2019. They planned to meet in Tehran this March, but the talks were delayed over the coronavirus crisis. Putin expressed gratitude to Iran for the initiative to arrange the summit in the format of a video conference.

Among the achievements in Syria, Putin named reducing the level of violence. "Peaceful life is gradually being restored, and most importantly, the preconditions for a stable political and diplomatic settlement on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 have been created," Putin said. He recalled that "the fundamental principle is laid down in this document - commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity."