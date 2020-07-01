Putin says situation in Syria’s Idlib significantly stabilizes

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the situation in Syria’s Idlib has significantly stabilized.
"Of course, not all the tasks have been solved [in Idlib], not everything has been done, but the current efforts are still yielding results. For example, with the introduction of the ceasefire, the situation in the de-escalation zone has significantly stabilized," Putin told the summit of guarantor states of the Astana process on Syria in the format of a video conference.