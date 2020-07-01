Russian prime minister votes on constitutional amendments

"Today we are choosing Russia’s future. I voted for our country’s economic and social development, for preserving its history, traditions and values," Mishustin said.

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin took part in the vote on amendments to the Constitution on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also took part in the voting at a ballot station in the Russian Academy of Sciences building in southwestern Moscow.

The nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution kicked off on June 25. Though the Russian president's decree sets July 1 as the official voting day, Russians were also provided with the opportunity to cast their ballots on June 25-30 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Polling stations across the country will be open from 8:00 to 20:00 between June 25 and July 1. People can also cast their ballots at home or in temporary locations set up in residential areas. In addition, residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region were able to vote online. The vote count will begin after the voting process is over at 20:00 local time on July 1.