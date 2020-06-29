Actions of those who went abroad despite pandemic is ‘purely moral category’ — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday it was his ministry’s constitutional duty to help Russians stranded abroad amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, while their responsibility for such actions was ‘purely moral category.’

When asked in an RT interview what does the government, including the Foreign Ministry, think of the responsibility of people, who decided to go abroad despite the novel coronavirus threat, Lavrov replied: "This is a purely moral category. As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, I am not in a position to evaluate this; I am just obliged to comply with the Constitution of the Russian Federation."

In Lavrov’s words, every Russian citizen has the right to return to the home country.

"We do [care]. We certainly want to make people comfortable. Again, no matter what decisions they made earlier, if they believe it is in their interests to return home, who can say they can’t? I don’t think we can," he said.

‘Russia looks after its own’

"Russia looks after its own," the minister continued. "This might sound too high-flown, but we really do not leave our people behind, and this is just the case. We’ve had some mess-ups. These things happen. When a lot of work is going on, one should expect a few blunders. I would say I was pleasantly surprised, but I wasn’t surprised, not really. I knew that for the most part our people are very responsive - but staff in some of the embassies have shown some special creativity."

The minister mentioned the situation in Nepal, where the embassy team led by the Ambassador set up a tent camp for those who could not afford a hotel, and even bought food for them.

According to Lavrov, situations when a large number of Russian tourists needed repatriation had occurred before - for example, during the 2004 tsunami in Thailand - but never on such a massive scale.

"Now, of course, this is being done on an organised basis, but they had to act on the spot. No one could even imagine the scale of this problem. We have never encountered repatriation in such large numbers," he said.

"There could have been more. There was a bit of a mess with those people who, as I said, had long since moved permanently abroad and suddenly decided it was safer to return," Russia’s top diplomat continued. "And so all of them had to be added to the lists. Say, we evacuate 5,000, and the list extends by another 10,000."

State support

"Most people buy an all-inclusive package tour, which is strictly limited to the duration and the services included in their package," Lavrov said. "Those are not too expensive, but for most people, it is quite a lot, and if they paid for that tour, staying for any extra period not covered by their booking is a serious problem. So I mean this help provided by the Russian government is a very important thing."

He said that those willing to take repatriation flights have to pay a certain fee for their tickets.

"They do pay for their flights. However, Russia pays everyone a daily allowance of 2,400 roubles per adult, everyone who signed up at the gosuslugi.ru government services website and meets the established criteria (there are several criteria to be met)," the minister added.

On March 18, Russia shut down its borders for all foreigners to curb the spread of coronavirus. Furthermore, international passenger air travel was fully suspended on March 27. In light of these developments, Russian citizens who found themselves stuck abroad and foreigners staying in Russia can return home by specially organized flights. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, about 37,000 people have been repatriated since early April.