Putin, Lukashenko to unveil monument honoring Soviet soldiers

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Tver Region on June 20 where together with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will participate in the unveiling ceremony of the Rzhev monument dedicated to Soviet soldiers, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday. This is the first trip by the Russian leader outside of the Moscow Region since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The initiative to erect the monument belongs to the WWII veterans who addressed the Union State committee and the research section of the Russian Military Historical Society to commemorate their wartime comrades on the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Great Patriotic war," the press service reported. After an open international competition for the best architectural and artistic work, a 25-meter-tall bronze figure of a soldier erected on a 10-meter artificial mound won. The project was implemented by the Russian Military Historical Society with the assistance of the Union State, the Russian Ministry of Culture, the government of the Tver Region and the Victory Museum.