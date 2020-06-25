Russia, Belarus presidents spoke briefly on June 24, dialogue to be continued

MOSCOW, June 25./TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, spoke in Moscow on June 24 on the sidelines of the festivities to mark the 75th Victory anniversary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The presidents had a possibility to speak briefly on the sidelines," Peskov said, adding that the two leaders "will continue the dialogue".

Putin and Lukashenko "communicate often and substantially," he stressed. In reply to the question about the modality of the conversation after Lukashenko’s critical remarks targeting Russia, Peskov remarked that "There were also a lot of good statements about Russia from President Lukashenko".

On June 24, Lukashenko attended the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square, and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier together with Putin and presidents from other countries. The Russian president also gave a reception for his counterparts arriving in Moscow for the parade.

The parade that usually takes place on May 9, when Russia marks Victory Day, was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. At his video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, President Putin announced that the anticipated Victory Parade would be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.

The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the day in 1945 when the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who struggled in combat for Stalingrad, who liberated Europe and who stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.