Putin and Macron to discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, will discuss relations of Moscow and Paris, as well as various crisis situations at the video conference scheduled for Friday.

"The video conference of President Putin and the President of France is scheduled for Friday, they will talk privately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "We expect the very beginning of the conference to be open to the mass media, we will publish the footage," the spokesman said.