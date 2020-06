Russian, US diplomats to discuss arms control in Vienna on June 22-23

VIENNA, June 22. /TASS/. Marathon Russian-US consultations on strategic stability have finished in Vienna, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and the US delegation was led by US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea.

The ten-hour talks were held behind closed doors. The sides will speak to the press later.