UK visa centers in Russia set to reopen, British embassy announces

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. UK visa centers in Russia will begin issuing passports on June 22 with new applications to be accepted starting June 29, the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Moscow posted on its Telegram channel.

"The UK visa centers in Russia resume their work. The issuance of passports will begin as early as June 22. The registration to submit new applications is possible starting June 29. In order to enter the visa center one needs to have [their] temperature taken, wear a protective mask, and observe the rules of social distancing," the embassy reported on Monday.

The statement emphasizes that given the epidemiological situation the reopening will be phased in order to guarantee the safety of the visa center’s visitors. The first priority will be given to applications on hold due to the lockdown in Moscow and other Russian regions.

The embassy assured that the UK visa and immigration service will strive to review the visa applications within the same time frame as prior to the pandemic, although delays are possible due to the phased reopening. Also, the Priority Visa Service which allows to fast-track an application is temporarily suspended.