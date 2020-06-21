Russian, Egyptian top diplomats call for immediate launch of intra-Libyan dialogue

/updates/

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian and Egyptian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sameh Shoukry, have stressed that there is no alternative to peace solution of the conflict in Libya and called for the launch of comprehensive dialogue, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

"The ministers exchanged view on the situation in Libya and stressed that there can be no military solution to the conflict. They agreed that there is no alternative to the immediate and lasting cessation of hostilities and the beginning of dialogue involving all Libyan parties to reach generally acceptable agreements on all aspects of settlement based on the results of the Berlin conference," the ministry said.

Shoukry expressed "concern over the situation in the Egyptian-Ethiopian relations in the context of the construction of Addis Ababa electricity plant on the Blue Nile and informed about Cairo’s request to the United Nations Security Council to consider a possible solution," the ministry said. "Lavrov reiterated Russia’s position that it is necessary to reach a mutually acceptable compromise that will take into account the interests of all parties concerned. Russia will stick to this position if this matter is discussed within various multilateral formats, including the United Nations."

According to the ministry, the two top diplomats also expressed serious concern over a deadlock in the Palestinian-Israeli peace process and spoke in favor of more active United Nations-brokered efforts of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators in coordination with the leading Arab countries in the interests of the resumption of direct talks between the parties.

The conversation was initiated by the Egyptian side.