National interests’ protection includes search for solutions with partners - Putin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Protection of Russia’s national interests implies searching for mutually acceptable solutions with partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for a film "Russia. Kremlin. Putin" broadcast by Rossiya-1 television.

"You know, there was a period when Russia, sadly enough, did not dare declare its national interests. The fact that we started doing this in the early 2000s, I’m sure there is nothing unusual, extraordinary or beyond international practice here. It’s just that not all countries have such a privilege - to fight for their interests. There is a huge distance between egoism and protecting one’s own national interests. Because egoism is focusing only on oneself, and protection of national interests also implies searching for mutually acceptable solutions with our partners," the Russian leader said.

"We started speaking about our national interests and by the way, this is part of my work - to protect the interests of the country and our citizens. And the protection of national interests also implies searching for a compromise, which is acceptable for our partners," Putin said. "I have always proceeded from this and I keep doing so," he stressed.