Mutual assistance in fight against pandemic may help improve Russia-US relations - Antonov

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and the United States aimed at beating the coronavirus pandemic is likely to help bilateral relations get out of the crisis, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Saturday.

"I am firmly convinced that since our aid was provided at no charge, the cooperation between our doctors and scientists and the strengthening of the two countries’ healthcare capacities have been promising and of enormous significance," he said. "We will hope that it will probably happen to be that golden link that can pull the chain of Russian-US relations out of the crisis."

The ambassador recalled that first, Russia sent aid to the US, and afterwards, the US delivered a batch of 200 ventilators to Russia.

"We highly appreciate this constructive step of the American people and president and expect that the US had the same perception of our aid," Antonov added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 8.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 460,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 576,952 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 334,592 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,002 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.