Propaganda pressure on Russia no longer causes big discomfort - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia has developed "antibodies" against foreign propaganda campaigns, so external pressure on the country is no longer uncomfortable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview on Russia’s Channel One on Saturday.

"Since we have developed certain immunity with active antibodies and we have learned to counteract those information campaigns, I would not say that the pressure is so strong that makes us feel very uncomfortable," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether Russia is under external information pressure.

According to Peskov, the whole world has turned into an arena "of multi-vector, frenzied information campaigns," and not just around Russia alone.

"Certainly, there is and there will be this [information pressure], but it is not causing much discomfort anymore," Peskov stressed again.