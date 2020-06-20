UNSC summit unlikely to take place soon, but all sides agree to take part - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. It is unlikely that the summit of UN Security Council permanent members will take place in the near future, however, preparations for it are underway and all sides have agreed to take part in it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Russia’s Channel One on Saturday.

"We are glad to note that all countries have agreed to hold such a meeting, such talks. We are approving the parameters of this meeting through diplomatic channels. It is clear that so far, in the near future, it will be impossible to hold it, however, at least, we are confidently moving towards a moment when the leaders of five states will come together and discuss such issues as collectivism or its deficit," he said.

On January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested holding a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, the US, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss world affairs. The Russian leader suggested "holding a meeting of the heads of state from the permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain - in any country and at any point on the globe the counterparts find convenient." He noted that holding such a meeting would be symbolic in 2020, the year of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations.