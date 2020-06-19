Russia, Vietnam sign plan of cooperation in information security area

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have signed in Hanoi a plan for cooperation in the area of international information security, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"This document will give an extra impetus to practical cooperation between Russia and Vietnam in this area," the ministry said. "The plan envisages concrete measures to implement the key provisions of the bilateral intergovernmental cooperation agreement, which was signed on September 6, 2018 and which laid organizational and legal basis for joint efforts to repel growing threats to information security of the two states.".