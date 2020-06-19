Lavrov: Russian constitution changes absolutely legitimate in terms of international law

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Amendments to Russia’s constitution regarding the priority of national legislation are absolutely legitimate in terms of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS on Friday during his visit to Minsk.

"Should the European Court of Human Rights be taken, a variety of countries, such as Germany, Great Britain and some others, which identify themselves as developed democracies, have similar reservations in their legislations ensuring that no decisions against them are to be enacted once they contradict the relevant constitution," he said, commenting on the Venice Commission’s final opinion on amendments to the Russian Constitution.

"I cannot even understand why so much attention is paid to the given issue, which is absolutely legitimate in terms of international law," said the Russian foreign minister.