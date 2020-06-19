Russia decisively condemns crimes of terrorists in Nigeria

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia decisively condemns crimes committed by the terrorists in Nigeria and supports the efforts of the authorities on fighting militants, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"Russian Foreign Ministry decisively condemns new crimes conducted by bandit groups in Nigeria, which caused large human casualties, as well as destabilization of the social and economic situation in the northeastern part of this country, as well as worsening of the crime situation," the Ministry said. "We consistently and invariably support the measures taken by the government of Nigeria on efficient countering of terrorist groups, including efforts within collective efforts on the African continent.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed its intent for further cooperation with the Nigerian authorities on the counter-terrorism track, but on a bilateral basis and on various international venues, including the United Nations.

"We express our deep condolences to the relatives and close ones of the deceased, and our wishes of prompt recovery to the injured," the Ministry added.

According to the Ministry, between June 9 and 13, squads of Boko Haram and the Islamic State Western Africa Province terror groups conducted a number of attacks against Nigerian servicemen and local civilians. Serious clashes took place near the city of Monguno, where the coordination center of a number of international organizations working in Nigeria is located. Over 120 civilians and servicemen became the victims of the attacks, many people sustained injuries.