Putin, Belarusian president discuss fight against coronavirus

"Certain aspects of the cooperation of the two countries in the fight against coronavirus and its consequences were discussed," the Kremlin press service informed.

The leaders also talked about the current issues on the bilateral agenda. In particular, Putin and Lukashenko expressed "satisfaction with completion of the work on the Russian-Belarusian inter-governmental agreement on mutual recognition of visas which is planned to be signed during the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Minsk today."

The Kremlin press service also clarified that the conversation focused on the particular importance of the 75th anniversary of the WW2 victory for the two nations who treasure the memory of the feat achieved by soldiers and workers in the rear in the context of Alexander Lukashenko taking part in the upcoming commemorative events in Moscow on June 24.