No coronavirus infections among Russian diplomats in Beijing, says ambassador

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian embassy’s staff in China did not contract coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Friday in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"None of us were affected. Overall there are two or three people [affected] among Beijing’s diplomatic community but those are distant acquaintances. There were no incidences among Russian citizens," Denisov said.

According to the head of the Russian embassy in China, over the course of the pandemic in China there were five suspected cases of COVID-19 among Russian citizens. "And they were just that - suspicions," concluded the envoy.