EU’s Borrell had no complaints against Russia, China over coronavirus pandemic — Lavrov

BELGRADE, June 18. /TASS/. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed no complaints against Russia and China over the coronavirus pandemic during the recent video call, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"The day before yesterday, I had a lengthy videoconference with Josep Borrell. […] He expressed no complaints either against [Russia] or the People’s Republic of China over the coronavirus fight," he said.

According to Lavrov, a whole number of Western countries characterize the aid Russia provides amid the coronavirus pandemic to Serbia, Italy and other nations as mere propaganda, a Potemkin village.

"If some Western analytics believe that when someone helps someone something must be paid in return, this only means that such are the values in the liberal circles. In our circle, with Serbia and other countries that adhere to truly Christian values, selfless aid is a normal thing between friends," the foreign minister noted.

Earlier, Lavrov said in his article for the Global Times that some Western nations are forbidden by their allies to ask Russia for help with the coronavirus pandemic. According to the minister, some even put forth absurd allegations that Russia seeks to use the humanitarian and medical aid to "strengthen its geopolitical influence."