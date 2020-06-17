Claims that Russia is behind attempted killing of Georgian reporter absurd — Kremlin

The spokesman did not comment on the reaction of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who said earlier on his Telegram channel that the reports in the Georgian media claiming that he had been involved in the attempted murder of Gabunia are fake.

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Claims that Russia is behind the attempt on the life of Georgian reporter Georgy Gabunia are absurd, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I will tell you one thing: as you remember, since the very beginning, there have been claims that Russian authorities had been involved in the incident. Since the very beginning, we have said that any accusations of this kind are absurd and fake," Peskov said.

Earlier, director general of the Georgian opposition TV channel Mtavari Arkhi, Nika Gvaramia said at a special briefing that Gabunia’s assassination attempt was in the works allegedly under the orders of Kadyrov. He informed that the Georgian security service had arrested a Russian citizen Vasambek Bokov in relation to this case on Saturday.

Back in 2019, Gabunia used foul language to scold the Russian leadership for more than a minute during a program he hosted on the Rustavi-2 TV channel. Various Georgian officials condemned his remarks.