Some questions about coronavirus will remain unanswered, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The mankind will never be able to find answers to the issues about the crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his article published in the magazine "Russia in Global Affairs."

"Truly, the crisis has taken on an existential dimension for everyone," Medvedev wrote in his article titled "Security Cooperation During the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic." Medvedev outlined a range of questions, which this crisis posed, stressing: "There are no easy answers to these questions. Some of them, I’m almost sure, will remain unanswered," he stressed.

Among these questions are "Is the virus man-made or natural, meaning it has primary biological carriers? Who is to blame for the rapid spread of the pandemic? Most importantly, what is to be done?"

"There will be need for vast amounts of money to revive the economy. Equally important is the question of how long this pandemic will last. Will the second wave hit the world and, if so, when? Will people around the world develop herd immunity in the near future?" the former Russian prime minister wrote.

According to Medvedev, the consequences of the coronavirus spread are large-scale, including leaving "national economies in a freefall." "The crisis did more than endanger the lives of millions of people. It exposed risks that the most advanced and technically developed nations were not prepared for. It dealt a severe blow to globalization, which was considered the mainstay of international cooperation in the 21st century."

Medvedev highlighted the importance of "a coordinated all-out effort to overcome the largest ever - and truly global - crisis that is unprecedented in recent history." "That is why we need global security cooperation in the broadest sense of the word," he said. The deputy Security Council chairman recalled that major epidemics in the past had forced the mankind to unite in ironing out these problems. "Healthcare conferences became possible only thanks to international cooperation and brought together doctors, epidemiologists and demographers who worked out effective responses to diseases. Their joint work made it possible to establish the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948, and to create a line of medicines that we know as antibiotics."

Today the world is has become "much more interconnected, and digital technologies offer humanity almost limitless opportunities for interaction without wasting time, which, as we have seen once again, is too precious," he noted.