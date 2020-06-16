Russian, French health ministries committed to further contacts

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Health Ministries of Russia and France are looking forward to actively developing bilateral contacts, Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov said Tuesday in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.

"A phone call between our health ministers should take place literally in a few days or hours. Meanwhile, the Russian side has repeatedly suggested much more substantial contacts. The presidents also discussed this, by the way. French President Emmanuel Macron also confirmed this idea," he noted.

The envoy also added that policy directors of the two countries had a very substantial conversation last week. The Russian side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. "The dialogue on strategic arms, the INF Treaty issues. Naturally, also about the most discussed today Treaty on Open Skies and others," he informed.

Meshkov also lauded the parliamentary diplomacy of the two countries and emphasized the unique experience that only Russia and France have - two national senates’ adoption of joint reports on issues of the bilateral relations and international policy. "For instance, the second chapter of this report was successfully drafted during the pandemic. On June 19, there will be a video conference between the two committees on international affairs where they will have final discussions on this topic," the envoy informed.

"Meanwhile, June 23 will officially see the presentation of this report, the French senate president told me that the French specifically wanted to do this on the eve of the Victory Parade in Moscow (rescheduled to June 24 - TASS) and a big conference between [Russian Senate Speaker] Valentina Matviyenko and French Senate President Gerard Larcher. All preparations are basically over. I am certain that this event will take place," the envoy concluded.