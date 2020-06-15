Russia sends note of protest to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over Russophobic actions

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Kiev has referred a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry following another Russophobic action staged in front of the Russian embassy on June 12, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Following this action the Russian Embassy sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. It points to the Ukrainian side’s unwillingness to implement its international liabilities to ensure normal operation of Russian diplomatic missions, as required by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, of which Russia and Ukraine are signatories," the ministry said.

"Another revolting anti-Russian action" took place in Kiev on June 12, Russia Day, the ministry recalled. "With the acquiescence of the authorities, a series of insulting Russophobic images were projected on the building of the Russian Embassy with the use of special equipment. The counterintelligence department of Ukraine’s Security Service also demonstrated its ‘creativity’ having placed its logo on the buildings and billboards near Russian consulates general in Kharkov, Odessa and Lvov," the ministry noted.

"We hope that Ukraine, a host of diplomatic and consular missions of other countries, will finally take due measures to prevent any violations of their normal operation or insulting actions, and will provide proper conditions for their normal work, relying on the principles of reciprocity and diplomacy traditions," the ministry said.