Kremlin recommends Moscow residents to watch Victory parade on TV

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moscow residents will be able to fully enjoy the spectacular show of the Victory parade on Moscow’s Red Square by watching it on TV as a large team of professionals will broadcast it, using the most advanced technologies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Russian presidential spokesman thus commented on a statement by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin who urged Moscow residents to stay at home and watch the military hardware pass through Red Square on TV, instead of flocking to the center of the Russian capital.

"In this case, it is very convenient and very spectacular to watch the parade precisely on television because a huge team of TV specialists will organize a live broadcast. This is actually a masterpiece each time, this live broadcast," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Of course, we recommend taking advantage of this opportunity and see the parade in all its nuances and in all its components, be it the airborne part or the march of military units or the passage of military hardware," the Kremlin spokesman added.