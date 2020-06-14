Social guarantees for citizens should be enshrined in Constitution, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. It’s important to include the issues of social support for citizens in the Russian Constitution so that they are not removed from practical life, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, the host of "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 television.

Although many these norms written down in the constitutional amendments are working now, it is necessary to include them in the key law so that they continue working in the future, the president said.

"So that they are not forgotten and later cleaned out of practical life. Like I said just now there is the law on the need for the indexation of pensions, but then another law is passed, on the budget, which makes an exclusion and this year this won’t be done or will be done another way. And if the Russian Constitution says this, then all bodies of power and the government will have to fulfill this inevitably," he explained.

According to Putin, if the indexation of pensions is written down in the Constitution, then "no other government in the future will be able not to index them."

The Russian constitutional amendments, the vote on which is scheduled for July 1, include "some other things, which matured, but were not taken into account in the key law." Now they "can and this means should find their place there," Putin said.