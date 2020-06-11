Putin, King of Jordan talk coronavirus, Syria, Libya

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King of Jordan Abdullah II have had a phone call Thursday to discuss consolidation of efforts to fight coronavirus as well as the situation in Syria, Libya and other current issues of the Middle East, the Kremlin press service noted.

"Both sides have stressed the importance of consolidated international efforts to tackle the consequences of the pandemic, expressing readiness for taking part in this joint work," the Kremlin press service informed on the outcomes of the phone call between Vladimir Putin and Abdullah II.

Moreover, the leaders "exchanged opinions on current issues on the regional agenda, particularly the situation in Syria, Libya and the Middle Eastern settlement," the statement issued following the phone call noted.

"It was agreed to continue contacts on different levels," the press service added.