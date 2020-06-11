Russian envoy to Estonia handed diplomatic note over plane incident

TALLINN, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, where he was issued a diplomatic note over the alleged violation of Estonian airspace by a Russian plane, the Embassy told TASS Thursday.

"On June 10, Russian Ambassador Alexander Petrov was summoned to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was informed about a violation of the [Estonian] air border by a Russian plane that morning, and was given a relevant note," the statement runs.

On Wednesday, the Estonian Defense Forces told BNS news agency that Russian Tu-204-300 plane allegedly entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island Wednesday morning and spent less than one minute there. The plane’s transponder was on, but the flight plan was missing, the Defense Forces said, adding that the plane did not maintain radio contact with Estonian air traffic control.