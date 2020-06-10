Top Russian, Belarussian diplomats talk preparation for upcoming contacts

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei have had a phone call on Wednesday to discuss preparations of upcoming Russian-Belarusian contacts, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The sides discussed current issues of cooperation as part of implementation of the program of agreed actions in foreign policy for 2020-2021, including preparation of the upcoming Russian-Belarusian contacts," the diplomatic agency said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said that Lavrov will travel to Minsk for a working visit on June 19. Moreover, he said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is invited to visit the Victory parade in Moscow on June 24.