European Commission claims Russia, China held ‘disinformation campaigns’ during pandemic

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. The European Commission claims that Russia and China have allegedly held disinformation campaigns in EU states since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission’s statement released on Wednesday informs.

"Foreign actors and certain third countries, in particular Russia and China, have engaged in targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns in the EU, its neighbourhood, and globally," the statement runs.

"The Commission has been rebutting myths around the coronavirus, which have been viewed more than 7 million times. The European External Action Service, together with the Commission, enhanced strategic communication and public diplomacy in third countries, including the EU's neighbourhood," the European Commission stated.

The EU previously accused Russia and China of holding disinformation campaigns. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in late April that EU statements about Russia's and China’s coronavirus disinformation campaigns are not corroborated by facts. The minister noted that Russia is used to "Western colleagues finding motives that would unite them, inventing a Russian or any other threat."