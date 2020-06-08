Russian federal agency searching for replacements for diplomats expelled from Prague

According to the official, it would be impossible to swiftly fill the vacant diplomatic positions.

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation began looking for candidates to replace the two diplomats expelled last week from Prague, the agency’s deputy head Mikhail Bryukhanov told TASS Monday.

"We have no people on the ‘reserve bench’ who know the Czech language and have their passports ready or could be included in the diplomatic mission’s staff," he explained. "The appointment procedure must go through a number of formalities, it will take some time."

"We have stepped up this work now. We have been conducting interviews for three days so far," he disclosed. "Our priority is to find efficient people who know Czech and have experience in promoting humanitarian cooperation programs."

Bryukhanov also confirmed that the expelled Rossotrudnichestvo employees Andrey Konchakov and Igor Rybakov had returned to Moscow.

"We will talk to them to get a handle on the story and then we will figure out our plans," he added.

On June 5, the Russian Embassy in Prague received a Czech Foreign Ministry note, which indicated that the Czech Republic was going to expel two diplomatic staffers. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Prague’s actions would be met with an adequate response and that move would be taken into account when Moscow charts its foreign policy towards the Czech Republic.