MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will hold the Annual Security Review Conference (ASRC) online on June 23-25, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with TASS.

"The ASRC is expected to take place via video conference on June 23-25. We will make a decision on our level of participation later," he pointed out.