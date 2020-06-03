Russian envoy lauds delivery of US ventilators to Russia as constructive gesture

"As far as I understand, a plane with 150 ventilators onboard will arrive in Moscow tomorrow. This is a constructive gesture of goodwill from the American president and the American people. We highly appreciate the US help and I hope that the American people and the American government was also positive the medical help that we provided some time before," he said.

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Moscow is highly appreciative of the constructive gesture demonstrated by the US to send ventilators to Russia, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday.

Second batch of US ventilators to be ready for delivery to Russia later this month

At the same time, the diplomat noted that the Russian-US relations have a great potential that makes it possible to resolve specific tasks, including the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism.

Washington earlier announced that the second shipment of ventilators will arrive in Russia Thursday.

In May, in accordance with the agreement between Washington and Moscow, the US sent a military transport plane with a shipment of 50 ventilators to Russia. Overall, the US paid $5.6 million for the 200 American ventilators and their delivery to Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov then stressed that it was a donation just like Russia previously donated ventilators to the US.

Trump earlier told journalists that ventilators would be sent to Russia if need be. According to the US leader, he made the suggestion during a phone call with Putin. In April, Russia sent a shipment of medical equipment to the US to help to tackle the coronavirus spread. Trump then lauded the gesture. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stressed that Moscow would avail itself of Washington’s proposal to supply ventilators if they are needed.