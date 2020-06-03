Over half a million observers will be present at Russia’s constitutional amendments vote

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Over 500,000 people will act as observers during the Russian constitutional amendments vote, head of the working group of the Russian Civic Chamber Maxim Grigoryev informed TASS on Wednesday.

"We continue to accept those wishing [to become observers] and we will continue doing that until the day of the vote. Right now, we have over 160,000 observers. We are waiting for party observers. There will be over half a million observers," Grigoryev said.

He noted that observers will begin their work on June 25, with all security requirements met. "Firstly, all observers and all commission members will be tested for coronavirus. Everyone, including the voters, will be provided with masks, gloves. There will be a 2-meter sanitary distance between all voters. There will be a separate path for those who exit and for those who enter, there will be contactless voting," he noted.

"This is the most we can do in this case. And this is definitely more than what 11 countries that held a vote in these conditions did," he added.

To date, a total of 432,277 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 195,957 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,215 fatalities nationwide.

About the constitutional amendments vote

On March 11, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) approved the final reading of the constitutional amendments bill proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the same day, it was approved by the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and Russia’s regional parliaments.

The text of the bill was published on the official legal information portal. After the Constitutional Court’s ruling, which states that the bill does not violate the Constitution, a public vote will be held. If over 50% of the Russian public approve of the changes, the bill will enter into force.