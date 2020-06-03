Over half a million observers will be present at Russia’s constitutional amendments vote

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Over 500,000 people will act as observers during the Russian constitutional amendments vote, head of the working group of the Russian Civic Chamber Maxim Grigoryev informed TASS on Wednesday.
"We continue to accept those wishing [to become observers] and we will continue doing that until the day of the vote. Right now, we have over 160,000 observers. We are waiting for party observers. There will be over half a million observers," Grigoryev said.
He noted that observers will begin their work on June 25, with all security requirements met. "Firstly, all observers and all commission members will be tested for coronavirus. Everyone, including the voters, will be provided with masks, gloves. There will be a 2-meter sanitary distance between all voters. There will be a separate path for those who exit and for those who enter, there will be contactless voting," he noted.
"This is the most we can do in this case. And this is definitely more than what 11 countries that held a vote in these conditions did," he added.
To date, a total of 432,277 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 195,957 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,215 fatalities nationwide.
About the constitutional amendments vote
On March 11, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) approved the final reading of the constitutional amendments bill proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the same day, it was approved by the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and Russia’s regional parliaments.
The text of the bill was published on the official legal information portal. After the Constitutional Court’s ruling, which states that the bill does not violate the Constitution, a public vote will be held. If over 50% of the Russian public approve of the changes, the bill will enter into force.
The vote was initially set to take place on April 22, however, Putin chose to postpone it due to the situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Russia. During a working session on Monday, Putin approved July 1, 2020 as the new date for the vote. The vote will be held over a seven-day period ending on July 1 due to epidemiological concerns.
The document proposes to expand the powers of the Russian parliament and the Russian Constitutional Court, a fixed number of presidential terms, as well as the prevalence of the Russian Constitution over international agreements. The document also expands the government’s obligations in the social sphere. The amendments to the Constitution stipulate that the Russian head of state can only serve two terms, however, one of the amendments proposes that the current president can be re-elected if the new version of the Constitution comes into force.