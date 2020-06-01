Russia, Belarus seek to maintain dialogue amid pandemic - Union State secretary

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus seek to maintain dialogue amid the coronavirus pandemic, State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota told TASS.

"Life goes on and we need to solve the current tasks and think about the future," he pointed out.

When asked if the Union State had any programs and mechanisms that would help recover both countries’ economies once the pandemic was over, Rapota said: "In order to have joint economic recovery programs, we need to figure out what each of the two countries plans to do nationwide and see whether these plans can be combined."

He went on to say that Russia and Belarus had turned out to be prepared for the pandemic. In this regard, he pointed to major joint projects.

However, in Rapota’s words, the pandemic has affected the Union State and its governing bodies. "Nevertheless, we continued working on the agenda facing these bodies. Moreover, we made some decisions during the pandemic, we’ve just recently collected the necessary signatures to ensure a government approval," he noted, adding that "some activities, including mass events, have been postponed to the second half of the year.".