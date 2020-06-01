Russian diplomat delivers demarche to Czech ambassador over delayed talks

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov has delivered a demarche to Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka over the delayed consultations on the improvement of dialogue between Russia and the Czech Republic.

The Russian diplomat expressed his confusion over the delayed consultations from the side of Prague "on the current issues of Russian-Czech relations based on the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation between the Czech Republic and the Russian Federation dated August 26, 1993," the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

"It was noted that recently, the atmosphere of bilateral relations had deteriorated significantly, with many issues accumulating that had arisen through no fault of ours. The Russian side is ready for dialogue on this matter, however, the continuous destructive actions by the Czech officials are causing serious doubt regarding their wish to fix this situation," Russian diplomats said.

The document notes that the further steps in the relations with the Czech Republic will be made depending on Prague’s reaction to this demarche.

The relations between the two states were undermined by the dismantlement of the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev. The talks between Russian and Czech foreign ministries were meant to resolve the existing disagreements.