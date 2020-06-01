No development of dialogue with Ukraine, Georgia at highest level — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. There is no development of dialogue observed between Russia and Ukraine and Georgia at the highest level, despite the presence of contacts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview, televised Monday.

"As for the leadership of these countries [Ukraine and Georgia], we see that, unfortunately, […] despite the presence of certain contacts we still cannot boast positive dynamics in development of dialogue at the highest level," Peskov said, underscoring that the development of ties with a certain country depends on its authorities’ compliance with their obligations.