Putin wishes Armenian PM speedy recovery from COVID-19

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, a quick recovery and congratulated him on his birthday, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.
"The Russian president congratulated the Armenian prime minister on his birthday and conveyed words of support and wishes him and his family a speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection," it said.
According to the press service, Pashinyan thanked Putin for the greetings and warm wishes, as well as for Russia’s assistance to his country in combating the coronavirus infection.
Pashinyan said earlier on Monday, on his birthday, that he and his family members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said however that neither of them had any symptoms, but all had gone into self-isolation and that he would continue to work from home.